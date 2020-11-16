Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

