Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 239.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 79.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 601,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 755,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

