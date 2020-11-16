EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Credit Suisse Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

ENLC opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

