Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entegris by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

