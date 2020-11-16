Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 455,603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 83.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 321,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 145,633 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 84.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 78,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

