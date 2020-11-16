EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.23. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, August 7th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

