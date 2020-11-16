EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 21.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,679. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDRY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

