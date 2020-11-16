EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDRY. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

