EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.76. EV Biologics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut EV Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

