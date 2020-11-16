EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) versus WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Head to Head Analysis

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WW International and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 1 4 7 0 2.50 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49%

Volatility & Risk

WW International has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and EVI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.29 $119.62 million $1.79 14.92 EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.64 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats EVI Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

