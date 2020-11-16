Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) stock opened at €25.37 ($29.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. Evotec SE has a 12 month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €26.77 ($31.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 275.76.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

