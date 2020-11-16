Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exelon were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

EXC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $42.97. 49,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,900. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

