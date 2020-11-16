Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95,734 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 8.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $61,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.40. The stock had a trading volume of 217,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.