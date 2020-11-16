Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

