Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.8% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 65,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.88. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

