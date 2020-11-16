Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 489,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 114,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

