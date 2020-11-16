Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.63 ($80.74).

FIE opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.65. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

