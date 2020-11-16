Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Filo Mining stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.