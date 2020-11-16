Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Filo Mining stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

