First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $109,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

