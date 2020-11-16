First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 110,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

FAN stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

