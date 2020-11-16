First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,354.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,334. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

