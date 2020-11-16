Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of FPH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.95. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,152. Five Point has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $702.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

