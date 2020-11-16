Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

