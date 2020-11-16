FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,630.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One FLUX token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLUX has a market capitalization of $100,979.23 and approximately $4,630.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLUX has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00170789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00969903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00215363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 120,711.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00096032 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 171,550 tokens. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

