Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) PT Lowered to $8.50

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of FLY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

