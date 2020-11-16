Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) PT Lowered to $8.50

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of FLY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.