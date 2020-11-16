FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3,839.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.60 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

