FNB Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $987,955.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $987,955.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00170789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00969903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00215363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 120,711.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00096032 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.