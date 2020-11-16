Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $50.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $493,876 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Foot Locker by 13.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

