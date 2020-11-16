Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Insider Buys £10,023.52 in Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) insider Christopher Ambler bought 9,638 shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79).

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Monday. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.03 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of $627.53 million and a P/E ratio of -54.47. The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.11.

Get Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)’s previous dividend of $1.72. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.42%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.