Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $239.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

