FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSKR. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.