FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSKR. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

