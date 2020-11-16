Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuling Global stock remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Monday. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.
About Fuling Global
