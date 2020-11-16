Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuling Global stock remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Monday. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic and paper foodservice products. The company operates through Packaging, Serviceware, and Napkins and Other Disposables segments. It offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastic and paper products.

