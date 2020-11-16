Fury Gold Mines (AUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:AUG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AUG stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

