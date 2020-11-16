Fury Gold Mines (FURY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Fury Gold Mines to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.49 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.