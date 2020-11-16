Fury Gold Mines (FURY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Fury Gold Mines to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.49 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

