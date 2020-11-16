Fusion Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Liquid. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $1.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Fusion
Fusion Token Trading
Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
