Fyooz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $621,792.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Fyooz token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00004013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 115.8% higher against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $782,653.70 and $621,792.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00959424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,808.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00095459 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,196,629 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

