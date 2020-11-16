Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Gaia stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.89. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gaia by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

