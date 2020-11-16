Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $142.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Galapagos stock opened at $124.88 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 122.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galapagos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

