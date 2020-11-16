GAM Holding AG Buys New Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 390,185 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cubic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,823 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUB opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

