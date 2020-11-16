GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SINA were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in SINA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SINA by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.16. SINA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SINA. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

