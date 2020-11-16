GAM Holding AG Has $1.02 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zuora by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.