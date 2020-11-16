GAM Holding AG Has $1.33 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

