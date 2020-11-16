GAM Holding AG Has $1.57 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $457.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.