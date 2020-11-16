GAM Holding AG Has $6.16 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $144.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

