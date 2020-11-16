GAM Holding AG Has $787,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

MOS stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.