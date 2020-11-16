GAM Holding AG Has $914,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $373.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $393.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

