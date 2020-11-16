GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,065,000 after acquiring an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,166,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $226.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

