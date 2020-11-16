GAM Holding AG Invests $875,000 in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sogou by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sogou by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

SOGO opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

