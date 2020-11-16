GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $173.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $184.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.