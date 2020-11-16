GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 25,700 Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $173,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.